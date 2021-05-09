Dr Dawn Fox finds fulfillment in love affair with Chemistry

Dr Dawn Fox developed a love affair with Chemistry in secondary school, which has flourished as she now lecturers in the field, has done tons of research and if all goes well will soon produce a household water filter made entirely from recycled and locally available materials, which can be deployed in vulnerable communities and emergency situations.

Dr Fox, who has been at the University of Guyana for many years and currently is a senior lecturer in the Department of Chemistry, has overarching research interest in converting local materials, especially waste, to solve environmental problems.

Over the years her research has looked at cleaning up dirty water and her laboratory is referred to as the “trash to treasure lab” where waste material is treated and chemically modified to make sorbents that can remove pollutants from water.