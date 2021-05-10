President urges regions 8, 10 residents to step up for vaccines

President Irfaan Ali has said that residents of regions eight and ten are lagging behind in taking the COVID-19 vaccine and he urged them to come forward.

In an address on Facebook on Thursday, Ali said “In every single administrative region, we would have had coverage of between 30 to 36% of the population above 18 years old, with the exception of Region 8 (Potaro-Siparuni) and 10 (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice). So in two regions, we’re not having this coverage, particularly in the case of Region 10. Only 8.9% of the population above 18 years took the first dose of the vaccine….This is very concerning. This is very alarming.”