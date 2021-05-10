Mayor and team find illegal construction on Waterloo St

PhotosMayor and team find illegal construction on Waterloo StBy Stabroek News May 10, 2021 City Mayor Ubraj Narine and a team on Thursday carried out an inspection exercise on Waterloo Street, Georgetown where the illegal construction of a building was uncovered. In light of this discovery, the contractor was instructed to cease all operations on the site until the construction of the building is approved and regularised by the Municipality, according to a post on the city’s Facebook page. Mayor Ubraj Narine (right) at the scene of the illegal construction (Mayor and City Council Facebook page)Comments
