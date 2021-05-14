Key agencies still mum on mangrove destruction by TriStar

Key agencies tasked with the protection of mangroves continue to remain silent on the recent destruction of a vast amount of the natural sea defence by TriStar Incorporated, which is currently constructing a shore base storage facility at Versailles/Malgre Tout, West Bank Demerara.

It has been more than a week since the destruction was reported by this newspaper and civil society criticising the act, but all of the agencies which include the Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI), which is responsible for the mangrove restoration project have chosen to remain mum on the issue.

The destruction and clearing of the mangrove, critics have said, is not only disturbing due to the lack of sea and river defence to protect against overtopping and excessive flooding, but also the fact that livelihoods and eco-systems were destroyed and cannot be replaced. Critics have pointed out too that although it is argued that the company will be putting in the necessary measures to protect the communities against flooding, the structures will not function as carbon sequestration like mangroves do.

Stabroek News’ efforts to contact the heads of these agencies have proved futile. Questions to the EPA last week were asked to be emailed to the acting Executive Director Sharifah Razack. Since then, there has been no response and an attempt to follow up yesterday was unsuccessful as her secretary said she was in a meeting.

At NAREI, Chief Executive Officer Jagnarine Singh, when contacted yesterday said he could not comment on the issue. Calls to Commissioner of Forests, James Singh, who heads the GFC, the agency responsible for enforcement also went unanswered.

Chairman of Guyana’s Sea Defence Board Brigadier (Ret’d) Gary Beaton had told Stabroek News last week, that the developer cleared a large amount of mangrove which it was not permitted to do and has so far failed to make provisions to rebuild a river defence.

“They are in breach of the guidelines we offered with our no objection. They have destroyed the sea defence without building one area, and they were expected to provide a work plan and schedule but that was not done,” Beaton explained when asked about the breaches committed by the developer.

However, when Stabroek News contacted him on Wednesday for a further update on whether the board was able to meet with the developers, Beaton said he was not in a position to comment.

Aerial images commissioned by this newspaper show a devastating picture as a vast swathe of the mangrove forest has been cleared and the developers are in the process of clearing the final stretch of the protected plants on the foreshore.

A map outlining the project area and seen by this newspaper illustrates a significant difference in what was applied for and what was cleared for the development and construction of the shore base facility. In the map Tristar Inc had highlighted less than half of the amount of lands cleared as the project site, which stretches across Versailles and Malgre Tout.

However, the aerial images clearly show that more than the identified project area was cleared of vegetation. On the map a much smaller portion of mangrove was highlighted to be removed to facilitate the construction of a path to access the jetty.

Policy Forum

In the latest backlash, Policy Forum Guyana (PFG), an advocacy network of civic organisations focussed on strengthening electoral, environmental, and financial accountability, said the silence by the key agencies mainly the EPA “suggests that the developers have nothing to be concerned about.”

“Statements from the developer responsible for the destruction reflect the same sense of entitlement exhibited by Exxon over excess flaring. No apologies, assurances they will fix the problem and a clear impression that the role of the Government is to accept they have the situation under control,” the group lamented.

PFG said they are alarmed by the destruction, and subsequent defence and justification offered by the Ministers of Public Works Juan Edghill and Deodat Indar.

“Government Ministers responsible for development need to understand that economic growth must be subservient to climate realities, not the other way around,” PFG declared in a statement before questioning whether “the political will to implement it will be generated before time runs out.”

The advocacy group which was formed in 2015 stressed further that false narratives of ‘sustainable’ and ‘responsible’ development are forms of green-washing incidents such as the mangrove destruction.

Communities have the right to say “no” to developments that threaten their health and welfare, PFG posited as it pointed out the principle of Free, Prior and Informed Consent (FPIC) is the guiding standard to be applied before the approval and implementation of projects.

Edghill at a recent press conference said measures are being put in place to protect residents against flooding and emphasised that “with development comes changes.”

Propel

President of the Essequibo Islands-West Demerara Chambers of Commerce and Industry Halim Khan in a statement issued on Wednesday said that they welcomed the shore base facility to the region as it will propel much-needed job creation and economic development.

“We therefore support the establishment of a shore base facility, since construction, development and completion will benefit the people of region three,” he said before noting that they should be accepted as a positive for the region.

Khan nonetheless said that with the massive river front development on the table for the region, measures should be considered to replicate the function of mangroves.

Opposition Leader Joseph Harmon and the three parties holding a list joinder seat in Parliament have criticised the destruction of the mangrove forest.

Harmon, on behalf of APNU+AFC, called for the immediate “stoppage” of the construction of the shorebase and wharf by TriStar Incorporated until there has been meaningful and widespread consultations with the people of the communities and also until a credible environmental impact assessment is done and made public.

Timothy Jonas of A New and United Guyana (ANUG) opined that if it is necessary for the laws to change to ensure the mangroves are fully protected, then government should return to parliament with an amendment for the forestry act.

Leader of the Liberty and Justice Party (LJP) Lenox Shuman while noting that it is time for the conversation to start on what is regarded as an environmental crime questioned “How do we continue to destroy something that you say is protected and think that it is ok? It is an oxymoron. If we do not respect the laws how we expect the foreigners that come here to respect the laws?”

Executive member of The New Movement (TNM), Asha Kissoon said her party does not support the announcement made by Edghill stating that more mangroves will be cleared for future development.

The party executive said that with their working relationship with the government, they will be seeking to meet and register their position on the protection of mangroves.

Giving a background to the approval process for the project at a press conference on Monday last, Edghill said that the Sea and River Defence Board – comprising every major permitting agency in Guyana, including the Central Housing & Planning Authority (CH&PA), the Maritime Administration (MARAD), the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI), the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA), and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) – offered its no-objection after considering TriStar’s application.

“Mr [Kris] Persaud [of TriShore] subsequently, after that no objection, applied and got access to additional portions of land by way of number one, a lease and secondly, a licence. A plot that was leased and a plot that was licensed,” he further noted, adding that Persaud subsequently notified the Sea and River Defence Board about the acquisition of the additional properties and sought the way forward as it relates to how to incorporate this in his overall development project.

In the interim, Edghill said, Persaud provided documentation, drawings, engineering designs and all the relevant paperwork on how the development will take place and what measures will be in place for flood prevention.

“The PPP/C in its approach towards the development of the country has said repeatedly: we will not be obstructionists; we will be facilitating and we have facilitated and will continue to facilitate developmental projects once it comes in a framework where it is properly regulated, sustainable, where there is no danger to life and livelihood, and where we can see the creation of jobs and this project fits within that framework,” Edghill declared.