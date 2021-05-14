It is disgraceful that Guyana’s art is revered abroad but receives such shoddy treatment at home

Dear Editor,

As someone who has exhibited work locally, regionally and internationally it has always been accompanied with a sense of pride to be representing Guyana. How depressing indeed it was to read Rhyaan Shah’s accurate detailed letter about the non-return of work by artists representing Guyana, six months after the AMAZONIA exhibition was held in Delft, the Netherlands. The Curator Natasha Koppell in her letter of invitation to me was most emphatic about the need for Guyana to be represented and it was good that submissions collected and sent by Curator Ohene Koama of Castellani House were very well received by visitors to the exhibition.

The artists involved must be most upset and distressed by the manner their collective contribution to help establish Guyana on the international scene, has been treated. To quote Shah, “It is disgraceful that Guyana’s art is revered and admired abroad and yet receive such shoddy treatment at home.” I could not agree more. As she correctly stated, work in storage over a period can be damaged and in my experience even ‘disappear”.

It must have been most embarrassing indeed for artists at home and abroad to read Shah’s letter. It raises the question whether representing Guyana in Art has become meaningless, and does it also include other activities in the Creative Arts? One that immediately comes to mind is the absence of National Music Festivals, vocal and instrumental, that involved institutions, schools, groups and individuals in all age groups.

I am in total agreement with Shah as well that the matter of the return of the paintings should not have to be addressed by the Minister of Culture. Such an activity is the responsibility of departments within the Ministry. It is to be hoped for all concerned that the matter is treated with promptitude and does not recur. A major remaining question however remains, will artists take part in future international exhibitions again?

Sincerely,

Stanley Greaves