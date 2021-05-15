No East Indian has been Secretary General of CARICOM

Dear Editor,

I wish to extend my congratulations unreservedly to Dr. Carla Barnett being the first female to be appointed to this most exalted position in the Caribbean region coming about 50 years after the Treaty of Chaguaramas signed in Trinidad. However, from the perspective of an East Indian, and with due respect to Dr. Barnett, I do believe given that there has never been an East Indian Secretary General this was an opportune and unique moment to kill two birds with one stone and appoint Dr. Manorma Soeknandan – a Current Deputy – and surely equally as capable as Dr. Barnett. In my opinion East Indians in the region seem to be regarded as second class citizens, one recent analyst writing in the newspapers has pointed out to scant regard and coverage of the contributions made by East Indians in our history books and one should not overlook the paucity of presence in the West Indies Cricket teams over the years of persons of Indian descent. I emphasize that three important countries in CARICOM namely Guyana, Trinidad and Surinam have large East Indian populations contributing enormously to taxes which help to fund a massive CARICOM bureaucracy and over the years serious questions have been raised about the efficacy of this institution vis-a-vis the large financial resources it consumes. Admittedly it has helped Guyana in times of our post Elections chaos. In summary it seems that it could be at least another ten years before it may be possible for a change in the status quo as it relates to ethnicity of the Secretary-General of CARICOM further alienating East Indians from this institution.

Sincerely,

Chris Persaud