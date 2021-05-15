Former Miss India Guyana to release song, video

Miss India Guyana 2019 runner-up Sharona Katriah is known for her talent in dance, but she also sings and has been posting videos of herself covering popular songs on Facebook. Singing has long been a passion and she is slated to release her first song video “My Guyana” next week.

“My Guyana” is a fusion of genres: Pop, Caribbean beats, Congo drums, and Bollywood Tabla drums.

A new mom, Sharona is always singing her now year-old daughter to sleep. It was a little more than a month ago while doing this that the lyrics and melody for “My Guyana” came to her. As soon as she could, she got down to business and had the song recorded. Two studios, C Fanatic Rekords and RJL Productions, worked together on building the track for it.

Sharona comes from a family where playing instruments is a norm. As far back as she could remember, she was always singing at the top of her lungs. After years of constant practice and lots of support, Sharona is confident sharing her talent publicly, hence the recording of the song and making a video for it. She has several others that she is working on to release also.

For the production of the video, Sharona contracted notable photographer Saajid Husani, and in it she can be seen dancing with Indo-Guyanese at the Indian Monument Gardens, Afro-Guyanese at the 1823 Monument and Indigenous people at the Umana Yana.

Sharona, who was Miss Guyana Talented Teen 2011 and Miss Congeniality in that pageant, was awarded Miss Bollywood Diva at the Miss India Guyana 2019 pageant. Asked whether she would consider any of the Mrs pageants, the young woman said she intends to use her time to focus on her family, her music career and her studies in accountancy.

“My Guyana” will be released on Facebook and YouTube under Sharona Katriah.