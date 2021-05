A man who allegedly admitted to ownership of cannabis on Friday faced two charges of possession.

Andy Holder, of Fellow-ship Road, Den Amstel, West Coast Demerara, appeared before Magis-trate Zamilla Ally-Seepaul at the Leonora Magis-trate’s Court.

It is alleged that on May 4, at Clay Brick Road, West Bank Demerara, Holder had in his possession 3.4 grammes of cannabis. It is also alleged that on the said date at Fellowship Road, he had in his possession 1.1 grammes of cannabis.