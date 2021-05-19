Mechanic shoots carpenter following argument over pool game

The police are working to apprehend a mechanic who allegedly shot a carpenter in his abdomen, during an argument over a game of pools.

The Guyana Police Force in a statement informed that the incident occurred on Monday at Zeelugt Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo.

The report stated that the 34-year-old suspect, following an argument with the victim, pulled out a handgun from his waist and shot him.

The carpenter was picked up and rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, where he examined and admitted.

He was subsequently transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital in a serious condition.

The suspect escaped shortly after the shooting in a white wagon.