CCJ enabled free and fair elections result

Dear Editor,

It was precisely because of the CCJ that we had free and fair elections.

Granger’s edict that our Court of Appeal should be the final court on matters pertaining to our elections is sanctimonious, diabolical and retrogressive. It was precisely because of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) being our apex court that we were able to have the results of a free and fair 2020 elections.

The Guyana Court of Appeal rulings on 34 being the majority of 65, votes cast means valid votes cast as determined by GECOM CEO Lowenfield who discarded over 200,000 votes with a stroke of the pen, representatives from Caricom cannot supervise the recount etc were all overturned by the CCJ on the tenets of the law and public reasoning. How then can any sane and rational Guyanese place their trust in elections matters on our Court of Appeal?

The CCJ represents impartiality, lack of bias, fairness, integrity, equality, ethics and morality in the eyes of the law. It is our last refuge of hope in a country with persons only too ready to commit rigging of elections given half a chance.

We have to ensure that the CCJ stays as our apex courts at all times and it must be enshrined more indelibly in our constitution. To even ponder the possibility of Granger’s decadent proposal is a descent into untold darkness and dictatorship.

Yours sincerely,

Reggie Bhagwandin