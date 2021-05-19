These music monsters must be brought to heel

Dear Editor,

All across this country – and mostly by Indo-Guyanese persons – music is blasted so loud as to affect entire villages and communities. These music monsters have no shame or care for anyone. Throughout the day, late at night, their music blasts away.

Children who are online (zoom) classes cannot hear their teachers, those studying and working cannot study or get well-deserved night rest. And God Help our elderly citizens!

Complaints often result in verbal, and sometimes, physical abuse. Too frequently, Police have “no vehicle” to attend to these complaints – or if they do, the music monsters turn it back up as soon as the police leaves.

The old, sick and bed-ridden ones face a double whammy – the anger of the perpetrator that a complaint was made – and the perpetrator then turns the boxes to face the complainant’s home and blasts away, even louder.

Our freedom to enjoy the peace and privacy of our homes has been violently ripped out by these music monsters.

I call on the authorities to clamp down on loud music and noise across the country. Advisories should be issued and licenses to operate such shops should be revoked after three complaints. And, homeowners who play their music loudly should also face a penalty for disturbing the peace.

Our elderly citizens deserve better for their years of service to us all.

Yours faithfully,

Dr. Yog Mahadeo