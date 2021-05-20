Preparing for Your Immigrant Visa Appointment

The Embassy is committed to sharing the current status of visa operations. The health and safety of Embassy personnel, U.S. citizens seeking assistance abroad, individuals seeking immigration benefits, and local populations is paramount. Although we are processing both immigrant and nonimmigrant visas in Georgetown on a limited basis, the volume and type of visa cases the Embassy processes continue to depend on pandemic circumstances. Consistent with U.S. government guidance on safety in the federal workplace, the U.S. embassy has implemented social distancing and other safety measures. This reduces the number of applicants a consular section is able to process in a single day. We will resume providing all routine visa services as soon as it is safe to do so.

The petitioners and applicants in the immigrant visa process are more than just numbers. We acknowledge the stress and hardships they have borne during the past year due to COVID-19. We also recognize the importance of each immigrant visa category. However, during the pandemic, the Department of State has been forced to make difficult decisions regarding how consular sections should prioritize immigrant visa applications as they operate at limited capacity and as they work through a backlog of immigrant visa cases.

Because visa interview scheduling is limited, it is important to be prepared the day of your appointment with all the necessary documents to complete your case at the first interview. Applicants without all the requested documents at first interview will be asked to reschedule and be subjected to significant delays. See the guidelines below to be fully prepared for your appointment.

Q: What happens after the National Visa Center (NVC) schedules my visa interview appointment?

A: NVC will send to you, the petitioner, or your agent/attorney (if applicable) an email noting the appointment date and time. Print the appointment confirmation email and bring it with you to the interview.

Take the following steps BEFORE the interview date:

1. Schedule and Complete a Medical Examination

Every immigrant visa applicant is required to schedule a medical appointment with one of two Embassy-authorized panel physicians in Guyana. Medical exams and vaccinations should be completed prior to the appointment. If given a sealed envelope by the doctor- please do not open it and bring it with you to the interview.

2. Register your case at ais.usvisa-info and print out your registration confirmation.

3. Have Two (2) color photographs taken for each visa applicant (2 inch x 2 inch on a white background).

4. Print the Confirmation page of Form DS-260 “Application for an Immigrant Visa” you submitted online at ceac.state.gov/iv.

5. Bring an unexpired passport and make a photocopy of the biographic page (applicant’s picture page) *Make sure to bring passports/make copies for each applicant.

6. Bring an original birth certificate and a photocopy for every applicant. *If your Guyanese birth certificate was issued before 2010, you will need to request an updated copy from the General Registrar’s Office in Georgetown.

For family-based visa applications:

The appropriate Form I-864 Affidavit of Support for each financial sponsor along with a photocopy of the sponsor’s IRS transcript or most recent U.S. federal income tax return, and any relevant W-2s.

Proof of your U.S. petitioner’s status and domicile in the United States (photocopy of a U.S. passport, naturalization certificate, or lawful permanent resident card).

Evidence of the relationship between the petitioner and visa applicant (such as photographs, letters, or emails).

If you are married: Your original marriage certificate, English translation, and a photocopy. If your marriage was registered in Guyana prior to 2010, please request an updated certificate from the General Registrar’s Office in Georgetown.

If you were previously married: Your original divorce or spouse’s death certificate(s), English translation, and a photocopy.

If you are older than 16 years of age: The original police certificate from your country of current residence and countries of previous residence. If these three items are all true, you must bring a more recent police certificate to the interview:

1) You are older than 16 years.

2) You obtained a police certificate and submitted it to NVC more than one year ago; and

3) You still live in the country that issued the police certificate.

Q: What happens if you forget to bring something on this list?

A: The consular officer will not be able to complete the processing of your visa that day. You will have to gather the missing items and request to be scheduled for another interview which could take weeks. This will delay completion of your case.

