Suddie Ground SC gets new management committee

The Suddie Ground is expected to undergo a transformation following the election of a management committee for the sports club.

The committee was birthed when the Annandale/Riverstown Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NCD) held a sports meeting on May 14.

Some 19 representatives, including two NDC staff, were present at the meeting where the 15-member committee was named.

All positions were unopposed and NDC Chairman, Charran Sarabjeet, was elected president. Kumar Dass will serve as vice-president while the positions of secretary and treasurer were filled by Poolasha Rupnarayan and Melissa Mohamed respectively.

Also elected were Forbes Daniels (advisor), Divine Ross (assistant secretary), Maria Lord-Lewis (deputy treasurer) and Orin Heyliger (groundsman).

Ryan Fredericks, Hilton James, Melissa Peters, Jerome Mahase, Ramnarine Ragoobar, Pedrico Abrams and Samuel Morrison were all elected committee members.

Earlier this month Stabroek Sport published an article highlighting the neglect of the ground.

Dass said that they are trying to rectify the situation.

“We are focusing on within the next three months, getting the ground in playing condition meaning it will be completely cleaned out, leveled, wickets prepared and do some land filling,” Dass said.

“The next step is to get a pavilion up and running and to also get a new pavilion to set up a sports canteen and do some remedial work to the present building that is there,” he added.

Other plans are to have the fence reconstructed and, after further assessment in the coming week, a proposal will be submitted for funding.

“The other thing, this is the first initiative of such where an NDC has formulated a sports club. Years ago you used to have an independent committee but it lacked support and everything else so we decided we are going to come together and do it through the NDC so we can get the support coming not only directly from them but the Government and Ministry of Sport,” said Dass.