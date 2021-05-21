Our Champion Vegetables

There appears to be literally no end to the wide assortment of champion vegetables that are widely cultivated in Guyana and Ochro, Okra, Okro or ‘Ladies Fingers’ (the tongue-twisting scientific name for Okra is Albelmoschus Esculentus) rank high on the list. Valued as a significant source of minerals, vitamins, antioxidants and fiber, Ochro

Ochro has is recommended to help manage blood sugar and type I and 2 diabetes.

‘Foodies,’ however, value Ochro for its unique taste and the fact that it can be show up at the dinner, steamed of fried or cooked with just about any meat or fish. Nothing harnesses the unique taste of Ochro. No self-respecting kitchen garden in Guyana is complete with Ochro plants and this highly nutritious vegetable is usually available all year round in municipal markets across the country.

In this the International Year of Fruits and Vegetables Ochro is certainly one of Guyana’s vegetables to ‘shout about.’