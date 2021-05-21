Guyana News

GGMC prosecutor arrested in bribery sting

Sherwin Crandon, the GGMC prosecutor who was arrested during the sting operation with the money in question.
A Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) prosecutor was taken into police custody on Wednesday afternoon after he was allegedly caught collecting a $300,000 bribe to drop a court case.

In custody is Sherwin Crandon, 44, of George Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown. Crandon is a mines officer attached to GGMC but also prosecutes court cases for the agency.

According to a police report, Crandon was arrested after a gold miner visited the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters, Eve Leary and alleged that Crandon demanded the bribe from him in exchange for the dismissal of a case which is being heard in court.