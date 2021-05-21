Historic magistrate’s court commissioned at Bartica

The judiciary yesterday commissioned a new building which houses the Bartica Magistrate’s Court as well as a fully-furnished living quarters—which all together—are pegged at a cost of $177,331,000.

In her remarks, acting Chancellor Yonette Cummings-Edwards expressed the judiciary’s delight at being able to add to the cornucopia of the Township by the commissioning of the new court to serve the people of Bartica and its environs.

The building she said comprises a court office, the chambers of the magistrate, lockups, a domestic violence office, a court room, probation office, a library and a briefing room for attorneys.