Two more succumb to COVID, death toll at 351

The Ministry of Health today said that two more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 351.

The latest fatalities are, a 52-year-old female from Region 3 (Essequibo Islands – West Demerara) and a 58-year-old male Region 6 (East Berbice-Corentyne). They both died while receiving care at the ministry’s medical facility.

Meanwhile, 160 new cases of the virus were reported today and 18 persons are in the ICU.