Ex-Athletes Association and Friends fixtures to be staged this weekend

The fifth edition of the Guyana’s Ex-Athletes Association and Friends Inc. relay festival and road races will be staged this weekend.

The details of the fixture were announced during the formal launch yesterday at the National Resource Centre.

The relay festival will be staged tomorrow from 14:00hrs at the National Track and Field Centre, while the road races will be held on Sunday along the CARIFESTA Avenue/Rupert Craig Highway corridor.