Man gets 15 years for killing labourer in Old Year’s Day stabbing

Alex Matthias was last Thursday sentenced to 15 years behind bars for the 2018 Old Year’s Day stabbing death of 23-year-old Vilvoorden, Essequibo Coast labourer Kevin Bettencourt.

Matthias was originally indicted for murder but indicated through his attorney his desire to plead to the lesser charge of manslaughter when the matter was called at the High Court at Suddie.

His plea was accepted by presiding judge Navindra Singh and state counsel Tiffini Lyken.