This dangerous precedent is the very root of corruption in Guyana

Dear Editor,

Over the weekend my attention was drawn to an article in the Stabroek News and your Monday Editorial about the Government settling with businessmen whom it decided were unsuspecting. This is a dangerous precedent for any government. The PPP/C promised transparency and to deal severely with corruption, yet it now makes a distinction based on this decision of who should be prosecuted and who should not. This I believe goes to the very root of corruption in Guyana. We have a similar case brewing with Guyoil and our National Army in which the same reasoning of “Unsuspecting Businessmen” can be used. I call on the PPP/C to reconsider their position. These are matters for police investigation and the courts to decide without political interference. I would love to land a few Government contracts for my small business, but I guess after making these observations my goose will be cooked. I hope not.

Sincerely,

Bernard Ramsay