PhotosMidnight fishing curfew breachBy Stabroek News May 25, 2021 Midnight fishing curfew breach: President Irfaan Ali (left) and Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo during a fishing trip at the Boerasirie Conservancy, Region Three on Saturday night. The photo was posted on Ali’s Facebook page with the caption `Midnight fishing in the Boerasirie Conservancy, Region Three last night’ on Sunday morning. It was widely circulated with concerns being raised about them breaching the COVID-19 curfew of 10.30 pm to 4 am and not adhering to the guidelines of social distancing and wearing face masks. Dozens of Guyanese in all parts of the country have been charged with breaching the curfew and other COVID-19 regulations. Serious concerns have also been expressed by government officials including the President that COVID-19 regulations were not being taken seriously. On March 7th this year, the President left a cricket event at the Everest Ground after expressing concern that persons were not wearing face masks. No guidelines have yet been instituted here allowing fully vaccinated persons to do away with masks. Observers have also pointed out that the President and Vice President would have been accompanied by their security retinues during the fishing trip. (Photo taken from President Irfaan Ali’s Facebook page)Comments
