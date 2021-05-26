Boatman gets 20 years for raping passenger

Forty-one-year-old boatman, Vickram Persaud was yesterday sentenced to 20 years behind bars for the 2009 rape of a young woman whom he took to a location other than where she had paid him to be taken.

Earlier this month a jury had convicted the boat captain of sexually penetrating the woman without her consent, but his sentencing had been deferred for a probation report and victim impact statement.

At the hearing yesterday afternoon, the court heard of the effect the assault continues to have on the complainant who, through her court-support officer, spoke of constantly being plagued by depression.