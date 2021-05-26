Second suspect charged in Sophia boy’s murder

Kenrick Cozier, a second suspect in the killing of 10-year-old Anthony Cort during a robbery in Sophia in March, was yesterday remanded to prison on a murder charge.

Cozier, also known as “Bulla Boy,” 29, of Sophia, appeared before Magistrate Rochelle Liverpool at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court.

It was alleged that on March 11, 2021 at “C” Field, Sophia, George-town, Cozier murdered Anthony Cort in the course or furtherance of an armed robbery.

He was remanded to prison and the matter was postponed until July 9, 2021, for report.