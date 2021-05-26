GTT sponsors independence décor for ministry’s Disability and Rehabilitation Service Centre

As Guyana celebrates 55 years as an independent nation, the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) has sponsored the décor for the Ministry of Health’s Disability and Rehabilitation Service Centre at its Croal Street, Georgetown location.

GTT’s Marketing Communications Manager, Nicola Balram on Monday assisted the team in dressing up the Rehab Centre as the telephone company continues to support local pride, and all elements of health and wellness in Guyana, a release from the phone company said.

Director of the MoH’s Disability and Rehabilitation Services, Ariane Mangar thanked GTT for funding the Centre’s décor.