Dear Editor,

Little Guyana Way, a street sign, will be officially announced (displayed, unveiled) come Saturday at noon at an event in Richmond Hill, long dubbed “Little Guyana” since the 1980s by those of us who have championed Guyana’s interest. This achievement is largely the work of Indo-Guyanese Richard David, Dr. Dhanpaul Narine and Ashook Ramsaran. Several others offered encouragement and support to realize the objective. Others had conceived of the idea long before 2020 and sought political assistance to realize it. None was forthcoming until late last year. The official request made by Richard David to Council Member Adrienne Adams was expeditiously addressed and has received the political endorsement of community leaders for her re-election from the greater Richmond Hill area with the primary in four weeks. The co-naming of Liberty Avenue, at the corner of Lefferts Blvd, the last stop on the A train, is no simple accomplishment although other groups also have their neighbourhoods. I applaud the efforts of all behind this achievement – developing the concept, initiative, planning, advocacy, and championing of it.

The diaspora has long become an invaluable asset not only to the US but also to Guyana sending over US$100M since the 1980s in remittances annually to Guyana plus much more in goods and materials and in expenditures when visiting Guyana. Last Saturday’s conference recognized the significance and importance of the diaspora. All the speakers lauded the contributions of the diaspora and appealed for their continued support as well as investment in the homeland. The diaspora is pleased about this recognition. But greater appreciation is warranted for specific acts, individuals, organizations, especially for those who have championed Guyana’s interests and fought for democracy and for Little Guyana. Separately, I call on the community leadership, perhaps led by Richard David, to undertake a mission to have the train station “Lefferts Blvd” co-named “Little Guyana”.

Sincerely,

Vishnu Bisram