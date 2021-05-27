Berbice Cricket Board is fully committed to honouring every outstanding player and official

Dear Editor,

A letter to the Editor in the Stabroek News this morning caught my attention. The letter concerned the honoring of cricket administrators from the Ancient County and was written by an executive of a senior cricket club, Mr. Imtiaz Baccus. I wish to reassure Mr. Baccus that the Berbice Cricket Board is fully committed to making sure that the contribution of every one of our outstanding players and officials are recognised and honoured but it cannot happen overnight. The BCB has established a series of awards and honour system to honour our heroes and that includes the Tribute to Heroes programme, Hall of Fame for Cricketers, All time Cricket XI for senior, junior and female players along with a Hall of Fame for Administrators. Any person who wants to nominate persons to be honoured are hereby encouraged to write to the Secretary Ms. Angela Haniff on or before the 15TH of June with the necessary information. Please be assured that every deserving hero on the cricket field or in the capacity as an administrator would be honoured. The BCB has an open door policy and I would like to encourage all to contact us with ideas and recommendations. I can be contact on 337 4562 or email – [email protected]. The BCB office number is 333 2375.

Sincerely,

Hilbert Foster

BCB President