Locally grown pumpkin is somewhat different to the varieties cultivated elsewhere, the main visible difference being in the generally green and white exterior of the home-grown vegetable.

Whereas, too, the pumpkin is popular elsewhere as a traditional Halloween decoration, it is widely enjoyed in Guyana as one of the country’s most versatile vegetables. Pumpkin also provides a valuable bonus insofar as its flesh offers a range of health benefits It is low in calories but rich in vitamins and minerals.

At the top of that pile of benefits sits beta carotene and antioxidant associated with helping to reduce the risk of certain types of cancer..

Consuming foods with high volumes of beta carotene may have the following additional health benefits including decreasing the risk of obesity, helping to evade diabetes and promoting healthy hair and body mass.

Pumpkin the plentifully cultivated and consumed in Guyana and is renowned for its culinary versatility.