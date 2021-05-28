Flooding creating misery across the country

Regional officials yesterday said that the flooding caused by consistent heavy rainfall is creating misery and also affecting the agricultural sector.

According to Regional Chairmen, Members of Parliament and Village Toshaos, the heavy rainfall occurring over the past several days continues to disrupt the livelihood of residents. When this newspaper spoke to Roland Cox, a MP from Region One, he said that the heavy rains have caused flooding which is devastating residents as not only are their cash crops being destroyed but their livestock are drowning too. In a telephone interview, Cox said that communities on the flat land of the Aruka River like Arawini, Kumaka and Curricurri are mostly affected by the major flood the Region has experienced.

He said he was unable to estimate just how high the water has risen because it’s not the same all around but he shared that some residents’ houses were flooded three to four inches above the ground for those located in Kumaka. There, he said, business places at the waterfront are facing flood waters that are six inches or so, in height.