Rudder wax sculpture sparks ire from Trinidadians

(Trinidad Express) After receiving heavy criticism from Trinidadians last year for his wax sculpture of veteran calypsonian Slinger Francisco “The Mighty Sparrow”, sculptor Arthur Edwards is coming under fire from Trinidadians yet again, for his interpretation of David Rudder.

To say die-hard fans of the singer were disappointed with the final reveal is an understatement.

Trinidadians took to social media and did not hold back their thoughts about the sculpture.

Some said the wax figure of David Rudder more bore a resemblance to herbalist Trevor Sayers or to American actor and comedian Whoopi Goldberg.

One commenter thought the bust was done by a child, and another thought the depiction of David Rudder was so scary, he looked more like the fictional character from the Nightmare on Elm Street film series Freddy Krueger.

Edwards, who is the co-director of the Caribbean Wax Museum in Barbados, recently unveiled three more cultural icons from Trinidad and Tobago.

The wax figures of David Rudder, Calypso Rose, and Hazel Scott were on display at the Sagicor School of Business Management at Cave Hill, Barbados, on Thursday night.

At the unveiling, Edwards said they were offering something that keeps icons before the public forever.

“We honour people; that is what we do. We are in the business of offering them perpetuity, a way that they will never be forgotten. A moment in time in three dimensions, I don’t think you can beat,” he said.

Unfortunately, the sculptor gesture was lost on many Trinidadians.

This is what some had to say about the wax figure of David Rudder.

“They think people blind. What a waste of time.”

“This looks like Trevor Sayers outside son.”

“What …..what is this… why he head so tall ..that is not David Rudder it could pass for Whoopi but not Rudder.”

“That’s is not David Rudder that is Freddy Krueger.”

“David rudder should find d man with d hammer 🔨 & mash up that.”

“Dey eh know d difference between our beloved David Rudder and Trevor Sayers?…look stop trying to wax our icons please!!”

While Trinidadians gave the sculptor a B for his rendition of Calypso Rose, and no one said anything negative about his depiction of Hazel Scott, many Trinidadians felt David Rudder’s wax figure was not up to scratch.

In a video posted on social media today, Rudder celebrated Calypso Rose, and Hazel Scott, and thanked the sculptor for his work.