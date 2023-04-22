Rudder diagnosed with Parkinson’s

(Trinidad Express) “Have no fear. I am not going go drop dead tomorrow.”

A smiling David Rudder sent out that reassurance to fans, through teary eyes, after revealing he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

The Belmont-born calypso icon, who turns 70 on May 6, made the revelation during a sit down with media, yesterday, at Kafe Blue (formerly Kaiso Blues Kafe), Wrightson Road, Port of Spain.

Rudder will celebrate his 70th with 7.0 the concert, on his birthday, at the Sound Forge, Christopher Samuel Drive, Murcuapo. He says it will be his last full concert appearance.

“I plan to give a marathon four hour performance. This will my last show like this as I simply won’t have the energy. I will do little performances here and there as long as I can,” Rudder said with tears streaking down his stoic face.

Parkinson’s disease is a brain disorder that causes unintended or uncontrollable movements, such as shaking, stiffness, and difficulty with balance and coordination. Symptoms usually begin gradually and worsen over time. As the disease progresses, people may have difficulty walking and talking.

The “Trini to the Bone” singer said he has “always given all” of himself to T&T and in turn feels blessed to have felt that love returned from his people.

“Everywhere I go they call me papa, uncle, boss. The people have always shown me love and its always good to share that love back with a brother or a sister,” Rudder said through a wide smile.