Gov’t focused on safety, essential supplies in flood-hit areas – Ali

President Irfaan Ali on Friday said government would be working around the clock to ensure that Guyanese across the country affected by the flooding caused by continuing and heavy rainfall are kept safe and provided with essential supplies.

He made the commitment during a visit to the flood hit Mahaicony Creek, in Region Five, which is one of a number of areas across the country affected by the inclement weather.

According to a statement issued by the Office of the President (OP), the President and a small team of officials, including Minister within the Minis-try of Public Works Deodat Indar; Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force Brigadier Godfrey Bess, Head of the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) Kester Craig; Regional Chairman Vickchand Ramphal and Vice Chairman Mohamed Zaid Rafeeoodeen, visited the affected communities.