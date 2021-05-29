Suriname for COVID lockdown from May 31 to June 18

(DWT online) PARAMARIBO – Due to the “very, very serious” Covid-19 situation in Suriname, there will be a total lockdown from May 31 to June 18. President Chandrikapersad Santokhi yesterday made this announcement. Supermarkets, bakeries, butchers and building material stores will only be open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm.

The president assured that there will be strict compliance and enforcement will be tightened. Talks have already been held with the police and the army. Santokhi warned that there would be no hesitation in revoking permits.

For the third day in a row, seven Covid-19 deaths have been reported. The death toll for the country stands at 282 as of Friday night, including 78 this month. From Friday evening, code purple will apply, which means that general safety and public health is no longer guaranteed.

Of the 610 people who reported to the swab units in the past 24 hours, 293 were found to be infected, which amounts to 48.03 percent. The remaining 317 citizens tested negative. The total of positively tested persons is now 14,305.

There are 203 people in the hospitals and 35 patients in the intensive care units. There are also 1,187 positively tested civilians in isolation. The total number of people healed is 11,333, including 105 in the past 24 hours.