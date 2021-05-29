The auditor general should be asked to widen his probe

Dear Editor,

I hope that the trail on the GUYOIL audit has not gone cold, and a full report will be forthcoming soon. As the auditor general is auditing GUYOIL the Honorable Minister of Finance may wish to ask him to widen his probe to include an assessment on how the insurance portfolio was moved from the then incumbent, who had given 30 years of impeccable service that can be attested to by several Chairmen, CEOs and Board Directors to a favoured Insurance Broker who we shall call ‘Broker X’. The Honorable Finance Minister may also wish to enquire the circumstances surrounding the removal of the Skeldon Energy portfolio from the then incumbent broker to the same favoured broker, let’s call him ‘Broker X’. The Honorable Minister of Finance may also wish to ask for an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the overnight removal from the then incumbent broker of the Power Producers Dis-tribution Inc. (PPDI) Insurance Portfolio to the same favoured broker, let’s call him ‘Broker X’. The Honorable Minster of Finance may also wish to ask for an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the award of the Cheddi Jagan Airport insurance portfolio to the same Insurance Broker, let’s call him ‘Broker X’. But worst of all Editor, the Honorable Minister of Finance and the Prime Minister may wish to ask for an investigation into the aborting of the Insurance Tender for Guyana Power and Light (GPL). Now, this tender was advertised on the GPL website, but after two days it was withdrawn and there is a deafening silence.

Sincerely,

Mark Ramcharitar