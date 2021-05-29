Mansingh not too worried about asymptomatic Mindley

Dr Akshai Mansingh, a member of Cricket West Indies and the International Cricket Council’s Medical Advisory Committee, feels that there is not much to be worried about with Marquino Mindley being asymptomatic.

Mansingh’s comments on Tuesday’s Mason and Guest radio programme, comes in the wake of Mindley returning a positive COVID-19 test result while with the West Indies training squad ahead of South Africa’s tour of the Caribbean.

“As far as he [Mindley] is concerned, all is well. He has been asymptomatic and is likely to remain like that so we are not too worried about that,” said Mansingh.