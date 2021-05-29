Mandy Field eyes cheesecake domination with Tootie Fruities

The way her customers rave, it is easy to believe that Mandy Field may well have cornered the local cheesecake market and is heading for total domination in that area.

The cake artist behind the mouth watering cheesecakes at Tootie Fruities, started her business almost three years ago by marketing through her personal social media pages, but last year she created a business page and has seen orders increase.

Mandy’s stellar presentation of her scrumptious cakes took years to attain. She studied at the Carnegie School of Home Economics and subsequently began working as an assistant to the executive chef at the Marriott Hotel in an administrative capacity. She later moved to the kitchen where she further advanced her culinary skills.