Susan Ibrahim wins Caribbean Style and Culture makeup award for 2020

Guyanese makeup artist (MUA) Susan Ibrahim of SAKS Makeup Artistry was earlier this week announced as winner of the Caribbean Style and Culture (CSC) 2020 Award of Excellence for Makeup and Aesthetics.

Susan, Guyana’s representative in the make-up and aesthetics category, competed against a number of other MUAs from across the Caribbean. “I didn’t expect it because I never really won an award before. It took a while to sink in, I’m still overwhelmed. I am extremely happy and honoured,” gushed Susan.

The competition is part of the Caribbean Style and Culture Runway Showcase that has been held annually since June 2009 in Washington DC in commemoration of National Caribbean American Heritage Month. The showcase aims to award and give recognition to MUAs, models, designers, and photographers for their contribution to the art industry in the Caribbean.