DPP wins appeal case to commit Marcus Bisram to face murder trial

Following a ruling by the Guyana Court of Appeal yesterday, which found that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) did not act unconstitutionally by ordering that Marcus Bisram be tried for the murder of Faiyaz Narinedatt, the former accused is expected to be placed back into custody.

At the conclusion of the appellate court’s ruling yesterday, DPP Shalimar Ali-Hack asked Bisram’s attorney to hand him over to law enforcement officers, even as she signalled that the state will take steps to have him placed in custody.

His attorney—Arudranauth Gossai—begged the Court to grant an interim stay of what would be the natural effect of its ruling, as he signaled an intention to appeal to the Caribbean Court of Justice; but his request was denied.