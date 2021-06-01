Dedicated ‘culturalist’ Daphne Rogers loses battle with cancer

Long-serving Administrator of the National Cultural Centre Daphne Rogers died on Sunday morning after an almost year-long battle with breast cancer, according to her foster daughter.

The Guyanese cultural icon, who was 92, passed at her La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara home.

Sandra Lewis, who is one of Rogers’ five foster children, said her mother was at home with her when she departed at 2am. She said that Rogers was diagnosed with breast cancer in August, 2020 and due to her age the cancer quickly spread.

The People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR)

yesterday said Rogers, a Medal of Service recipient, will be remembered as one of the country’s most admired administrators and culturalists, while also noting that she dedicated her working life to the arts, culture and education.

Rogers had served as Principal of the In-Service Teachers Training College and as Administrator of the National Cultural Centre and in the Department of Culture for several years. Rogers was also a costume designer who was associated with the National School of Dance, the Guyana Musical Festival and the Theatre Guild of Guyana.

“She will be remembered for her efforts to modernize the National School of Dance, the Guyana School of Music and the Theatre Guild,” the party said.

It noted that the PNCR Leader David Granger, when he held the presidency, had presented Rogers with the MS in 2016 for her “meritorious contributions in production and performance in the Theatre Arts.”

‘All for Guyana’

Meanwhile, music teacher Marilyn Dewar told this newspaper that Rogers was a very dedicated person. “She was all for Guyana. Everything for Guyana she was involved in, so many things that are cultural for Guyana,” she noted.

Dewar said that she met Rogers “under the many hats she wore” while she was involved in the many events at the National Cultural Centre and the National School of Dance. Dewar’s husband, David Dewar, told this newspaper that they have had the honour of working alongside Rogers. David Dewar said that Rogers was the costume mistress for many of the associations he participated in whenever cultural events were held.