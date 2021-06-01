Mahaica River farmers fear more losses as floodwater rises

Frustration continued to grow yesterday among farmers of Grass Hook and Big Biaboo, Mahaica River, as floodwater continues to rise, threatening the survival of their remaining crops and livestock.

Since Sunday water levels in the villages have continued to steadily rise even as government and privately-owned irrigation pumps work overtime to bring relief.

Swollen from rains, the Mahaica River has overflowed its banks and water has seeped into farms and homesteads, forcing families to remain in the upper flats of their homes. Water levels measured between four and six inches yesterday during a visit by Stabroek News to the area.