Mahaica River at record height and still rising – resident -Abary farmers also in deep flood

Floodwaters in the Mahaica River have reached record heights and continue to rise leaving residents distressed and worried. The water level is said to be the highest in years.

Just a week ago, farmers of Grass Hook and Big Biaboo, Mahaica River, had expressed concern over the rise in the floodwater as it posed a threat to the survival of their remaining crops and livestock.

A resident of Grass Hoop, Mahaica, Sugrim (only name given), told Stabroek News that water levels have risen to over three feet in residential dwelling areas and animals are dying daily while farms have been decimated.