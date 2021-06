Two families from Sideline Dam, Middle Road, La Penitence, are now seeking help after a tree fell and destroyed their homes during a heavy downpour on Sunday morning.

Aubrey Garraway, a 69-year-old pensioner, told Stabroek News that he had just returned home from the market and was in the process of making breakfast when the tree came crashing down.

The man recalled hearing what he described as a “gunshot” and soon after realised that he was seeing the sky from where he stood.