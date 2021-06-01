Men’s relay team lands bronze

Team Guyana’s 12-athlete contingent wrapped up its Senior South American Championship campaign in Guayaquil, Ecuador yesterday with five medals including a bronze in the Men’s 4x100m relay.

Sprinters, Emanuel Archibald , Jasmine Abrams , Jenea McCammon and middle distance athlete, Andrea Foster (women’s 800m) were the athletes earning individual medals for Guyana.

Archibald earned a silver medal in the blue riband 100m men’s event in 10.23s, finishing behind Brazil’s Felipe Bardi (10.10s).

Abrams sprinted to a bronze medal in the women’s 100m final clocking 11.50s. Brazil’s Cristina Silva (11.31s) and Ecuador’s Marizol Landazuri (11.39s) led her onto the podium.

McCammon also copped bronze in the 100m hurdles in 13.63s. Ketiley Batista (12.96s) of Brazil and Diana Bazalar (13.47s) of Peru finished second and third in the event.

In the women’s 800m final, Foster, one of the favorites for the gold, snared another bronze for Guyana. Foster clocked 2:05.93s, narrowly missing out on a silver after Brazil’s Maria Flavia clocked 2:05.00s. Uruguay’s Deborah Rodriguez won the two-lap event in 2:03.38s

The next closest Guyanese to the podium was Arinze Chance who placed fourth in the final of the men’s 400m.

Meanwhile, Archibald, the national long jump record holder, placed seventh in the pit while his fellow countryman, Micaiah Washington ended ninth of 13 competitors in the same event.

The 26 year-old Archibald, however, returned in the final day of the three-day event to run a pivotal second leg in the bronze medal winning effort of the Guyanese quartet which included Jeremy Bascom, Akeem Stuart and Nolex Holder in 40.02s. They were led by quartets from Brazil (39.10s) and Colombia (39.65s).

High jumper, Mark Jhalu and 800m athletes, Devaun Barrington and Quamel Prince were the three other representatives for Team Guyana.

Jhalu finished sixth, Barrington placed fifth in his heat of six competitors and Prince placed fifth in the final.

Stuart was disqualified in the men’s 200m final for false starting while Chance finished fifth in his 200m heat.

Brazil, as per usual, dominated the championship which was staged for the 52nd occasion. Their outfit finished atop the medal table with 49 medals, 26 gold, 11 silver and 12 bronze. Colombia and Ecuador finished second and third with 24 and 16 medals total respectively.