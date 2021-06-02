Regions Two, Five, Ten struggling to cope with flooding

Seventy-five per cent of families from the Kwakwani Waterfront, Region 10, have been forced to evacuate their homes in the Berbice River due to extreme flooding.

Water levels over the past two days have risen close to 14 feet, Regional Councillor Elroy Adolph informed while speaking with Stabroek News via phone yesterday. He explained that four shelters have since been set up, two of which are occupied by 33 persons while others have opted to move in with family and friends. He added that 43 families have been evacuated from Lamp Island and additional areas are currently in the process of being set up to serve as shelters.

Adolph stated that mattresses are needed to accommodate those families moving into shelters. While the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) has provided some, there is a growing need as more persons are forced to move into shelters.