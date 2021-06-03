GPL condemns vandalising of meters

The Guyana Power and Light Inc (GPL) has expressed grave concern at the significant number of its meters being vandalised.

In a release on Tuesday, GPL stated that hundreds of meters have been found, damaged beyond repair, and it said that in some instances, they are being vandalised “with the cooperation of customers with the intention of reducing their electricity bills.” The utility also noted with “extreme concern that these discoveries in most instances have pointed to a specific category of customers. This category of customers, inclusive of some businesses who are not considered to be impoverished have been encouraging destruction to the Company’s property.”