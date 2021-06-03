Pandemic supplies donated by Canada, PAHO

The Ministry of Health on Tuesday received a donation of essential items to fight against the novel coronavirus which stemmed from a collaboration between the Government of Canada and the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO).

The supplies were presented to Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony by PAHO Representative, Dr Luis Codina; Canadian High Commissioner Mark Berman; and World Bank Operations Officer, Hubert Forrester.

During a handing over ceremony at the Ministry of Health’s Central Supplies Unit at Diamond, East Bank Demerara, the health minister noted that the timely donation of the items which include face masks, sanitisers, and other personal protective equipment (PPE) will be beneficial to the country’s frontline workers who continue to battle the pandemic.