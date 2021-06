A West Coast Demerara businesswoman was yesterday charged with possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking after cannabis was found in frozen chickens.

Forty-year-old Jeanette Gravesande, of Plantation Best, West Coast Demerara, appeared before Magistrate Crystal Lambert at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court where she pleaded not guilty to the charge. She was placed on $200,000 bail.

The matter has been postponed to June 23.