Kareema Liverpool: Our Fruits & Vegetables Personality of the week

This week’s Stabroek Business Fruits & Vegetables Personality is Mocha Housing Scheme resident and agro produce manufacturer Kareema Liverpool. Kareema offers a range of sauces and condiments including garlic sauces and spreads, green seasonings and peppers under the trading name K&S Healthy Sauces. Her business partner Sandra has been instrumental in providing startup capital for the enterprise.

A popular Caterer, the thirty two-year old also runs the Tutorial High School Canteen. She became involved in agro-processing, in the first instance, in order to ensure ready access to seasonings and spices for her catering enterprise. As a Mocha resident she enjoys ready access to peppers and spices cultivated by farmers in the village.

Kareema moved into agro processing in mid-2020 following the closure of schools (and her consequent loss of canteen income. She is pleased with the support that she receives from friends and from the community. She says that she has experienced a spike in patronage after having set up a stall at the December 2020 Mocha/Arcadia Farmers’ Market.

Kareema is currently working with the Guyana Marketing Corporation to enhance her product presentation and to ensuring the strategic placement of her products in local outlets.

She can be reached on telephone number 6537527