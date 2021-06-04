Officialdom hindering application of money laundering laws in region

Concerns being expressed by informed officials in Barbados and elsewhere in the region over the implications for the country’s international image arising out of the perception that the island is a soft target for money laundering are a microcosm of a wider problem facing other member countries of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

The particular criticism being made of the Caribbean is that while the respective territories all have in place legislation that addresses the issue of money laundering, governments in the region may be guilty of evincing a less than assertive posture in the matter of enforcement, thereby causing sections of the international community to see those countries in a negative light.