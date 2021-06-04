Working over 55 hours weekly can result in serious health problems – WHO Report

If the socio-economic crisis that has derived directly from the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has, in many instances, necessitated shifts in income-earning pursuits that require millions of people the world over to change jobs and frequently, experience adjusted working hours, the World Health Organization (WHO) is cautioning against extended working hours that can result in serious health issues.

A recently released study by the WHO is making no secret of its caution that working more than fifty-five hours per week can have a longer term deleterious impact. “Working 55 hours or more per week is a serious health hazard,” Director of the WHO’s Department of Environment, Climate Change and Health, Maria Neira is quoted as saying.