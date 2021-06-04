Albion’s entire cane crop under threat from flood – GM

With overtopping from the Canje Creek and excess water in the savannahs, the entire cultivation of the Albion Sugar Estate is currently under threat according to General Manager Threbhowan Shivprasad.

Speaking with Stabroek News yesterday just after he concluded a field visit, he said that the estate’s 9,616 hectares of sugarcane are threatened by excess water.

“We have a drainage system designed to take off 1 and ½ inches of water but when you have over 3 inches of rainfall it is trouble much less when the drains and canals are already filled with water,” he said.